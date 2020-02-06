March soybeans were up 1 cent to $8.81, while May beans closed at $8.94 ¾, up 1 ¼ cents. Hightower says bean prices were strong early Thursday, but couldn’t hang on to gains. Meal prices had a positive price reversal with a modest gain, while oil prices fell back from a new one-week high.
Barchart.com says good weather in South America and talk of a bigger U.S. crop in 2020 is limiting any upside in bean futures. Exports remain decent, with Egypt and the Netherlands among the biggest buyers of soybeans.