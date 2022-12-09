 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

The soybean market is a mixed bag this morning with the soymeal stronger again while the soy oil market is mixed, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. The January soybeans got up to $14.9275 overnight and are at the highest levels since late September.

Argentina’s forecasts continue to support beans as their two-year-old hot/dry pattern remains in place at least until Christmas. Brazil is in great shape, so South American yield may again be a tale of have’s and have nots, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

“Soybean meal closed higher for a seventh consecutive session, and soybean futures traded above November highs,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedg…

Soybean

“A sales announcement to China was an encouraging start, but beans couldn’t break above their 200 day moving average and gave into the overall…

Soybeans

Soybean markets are higher, “but may be susceptible to a pullback,” CHS Hedging said, after a strong run this week. “Argentina’s government sa…

Soybeans

Headlines today continued to talk about EPA mandate reducing demand for soyoil for biofuel. Soybeans were supported by feelings Thursdays loss…

Soybeans

China is relaxing some covid rules, which may be helping the bounce in soybean, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

“Soybean meal continued its impressive rally, trading to its highest since April,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “January futures co…

Soybeans

Reduced China COVID-19 restriction, gave overnight support to soybeans. Last week disappointing EPA biofuel mandate news triggered heavy selli…

Soybeans

Soybeans are higher today and in his outlook, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said he expects that trend to continue “getting support from soy…

Soybeans

“Soybean futures rose once again today and we’re seeing multi-month highs,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Meal saw sharp gains as well…

Soybeans

Soybean trading is mixed this morning with the front months weaker from continued losses in the soy oil market. Prices continue to draw suppor…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News