The soybean market is a mixed bag this morning with the soymeal stronger again while the soy oil market is mixed, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. The January soybeans got up to $14.9275 overnight and are at the highest levels since late September.
Argentina’s forecasts continue to support beans as their two-year-old hot/dry pattern remains in place at least until Christmas. Brazil is in great shape, so South American yield may again be a tale of have’s and have nots, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.