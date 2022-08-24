 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

“Soybeans futures traded in a wide range,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lower Pro Farmer soybean pod counts in IN and NE helped rally SX to near 14.84. USDA announced 517 mt US 2022/23 soybean to China. Some feel this is a result of positive soybean crush margins.”

“November soybeans exceeded a short-term downtrend line this morning but ended up closing lower which formed a reversal lower on the charts,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Both September and October Soymeal contracts made new contract highs today.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

The soybean market “was on the defensive” as rains hit around the Midwest, CHS Hedging said. The rain was beneficial for pod fill, but demand …

Soybeans

Rain has fallen over the majority of the central/eastern Cornbelt over the weekend, giving soybean markets another reason for a choppy day of …

Soybeans

"Greatly improved crush margins drove the soy complex higher today with the most gains in the Sep soybean contract,” Total Farm Marketing said…

Soybeans

“The soybean market had a softer tone overnight,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew support from a better than expected export …

Soybeans

Soybean pod counts averaged 792.5 pods in a 3-by-3-foot square, with a low of 408 pods in Bon Homme County and a high of 1143.12 pods in Linco…

Soybeans

Soybean futures are finding support from China buying new crop U.S. soybeans. U.S. total old crop soybean export commitment is down 4 %t from …

Soybeans

Concern over China demand has weighs on soybean and soymeal futures, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today. Meanwhile, hog margins are impro…

Soybeans

Soybean futures are higher as Day 2 of the Pro Farmer Tour produced some disappointing results, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

Soybeans

The soybean complex “is being supported by the modestly higher trading in both soybean meal and oil,” CHS Hedging said.

Soybeans

Crop ratings fell slightly, while November’s overnight highs were “within three cents” of the 100-day average, CHS Hedging said. “We haven’t b…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News