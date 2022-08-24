People are also reading…
“Soybeans futures traded in a wide range,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lower Pro Farmer soybean pod counts in IN and NE helped rally SX to near 14.84. USDA announced 517 mt US 2022/23 soybean to China. Some feel this is a result of positive soybean crush margins.”
“November soybeans exceeded a short-term downtrend line this morning but ended up closing lower which formed a reversal lower on the charts,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Both September and October Soymeal contracts made new contract highs today.”