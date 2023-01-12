People are also reading…
“Soybeans rallied strong with double-digit gains through August 23 futures and overall strength across the board,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The S&D balance sheet didn’t have a ton for changes, at least not as big as corn did. Harvested acres were down 300,000 acres, yield was down .7 bu/ac, exports cut 55 mln bushels, and carryout was reduced by 10 mln bushels.”
“Global S&Ds were adjusted with a smaller Argentine crop, cut down by 4 MMT to 45.5 MMT, while Brazil was upped by 1 MMT to 153,” Brugler Marketing said. “Earlier this morning CONAB reported a Brazilian soy crop estimate for 152.7 MMT, down by 765,000 MT mainly in the South. Mato Grosso was shown 890,000 MT higher to 73 MMT.”