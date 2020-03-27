John Walsh with Walsh Trading says “there are many unanswered questions that will have an impact going forward. Will the Chinese buy the U.S. beans soon? They have purchased Brazilian in the last 60 days.” He adds South American crops are a bit smaller than previous estimates, but still larger than a year ago.
Traders were on the offensive Thursday, buying soybean meal and selling soybean oil. Stewart-Peterson says this has been a popular spread as of late due to growing concerns of a lack of DDGs available from the ethanol crush.