 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

The Brazilian government yesterday pegged its soybean crop at 135.1 metric tons, up from 133.8 million previously, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The reason was on higher acreage, largely.

Besides looking to sow prevented planted areas that totaled nearly 1.5 million acres of soybeans last season, farmers will want to increase sown acres of most grain and oilseed crops to capitalize on prices that have reached highs not seen since the 2013-14 season, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. In its long-term outlook forecast from February, the USDA is expecting corn and soybean acres to reach 92 and 90 million acres, respectively.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Total Farm marketing said renewable diesel, a clean burning fuel that utilizes soy, is seeing increased demand lately, which could help market…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soy futures start the midweek session 14 to 20 cents lower after overnight trades, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Chinese soybean fut…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Traders were expecting adjustments in the ending stocks, The Hightower Report said, but the market still saw contract highs. While the stocks …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Trade is keeping an eye on Brazilian soybean loadings. At present there is a 45-50 day wait for a vessel to be loaded at most ports, according…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Rains have slowed soybean harvest in Brazil, but rainfall there will be a little below normal over the next two weeks aside from a few areas, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybean traded lower on talk that Argentina would get needed rains early next week and that lower Brazil export prices suggest a large crop a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Cargill said it would boost its soybean processing capacity, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The company announced will spend nearly $500…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“China’s soymeal futures fell yesterday on concerns over demand ASF continue in pigs,” Total Farm Marketing said, as U.S. soy meal fell today …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

When the USDA didn’t lower carryout or South American crops, long liquidation weighed on the market sentiment, Total Farm Marketing said. Howe…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News