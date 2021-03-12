The Brazilian government yesterday pegged its soybean crop at 135.1 metric tons, up from 133.8 million previously, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The reason was on higher acreage, largely.
Besides looking to sow prevented planted areas that totaled nearly 1.5 million acres of soybeans last season, farmers will want to increase sown acres of most grain and oilseed crops to capitalize on prices that have reached highs not seen since the 2013-14 season, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. In its long-term outlook forecast from February, the USDA is expecting corn and soybean acres to reach 92 and 90 million acres, respectively.