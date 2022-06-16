Soybean trade was “back and forth” overnight and that action is likely to continue today, CHS Hedging said. “July soybeans have dropped 48 cents from last Friday’s close and the November has dropped 40.75 cents as soybeans have been influenced more so than the grains by the crude oil and macro markets this week.”
Traders are trying to determine if the hot and dry conditions in the U.S. are cause for a weather premium, The Hightower Report said. “Heat at this time of the year can be a positive for soybean growth and unless there is a developing topsoil issues, the impact on yield could be minimal.”