 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

Soybean trade was “back and forth” overnight and that action is likely to continue today, CHS Hedging said. “July soybeans have dropped 48 cents from last Friday’s close and the November has dropped 40.75 cents as soybeans have been influenced more so than the grains by the crude oil and macro markets this week.”

Traders are trying to determine if the hot and dry conditions in the U.S. are cause for a weather premium, The Hightower Report said. “Heat at this time of the year can be a positive for soybean growth and unless there is a developing topsoil issues, the impact on yield could be minimal.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

The first national soybean condition score came in at 70% good-to-excellent as expected vs 62% last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

Morning soybean quotes are firm in old crop July, as the new crops are up 3 to 5 cents into the day session of the midweek market, said Alan B…

Soybeans

Soybeans are down around 20 cents overnight with soybean meal and oil down more than 1%. Crude oil is down over $2 per barrel overnight, said …

Soybeans

New crop soybean export commitments at 466.5 mb are the largest on record for the first week of June by 10%, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

Soybeans prices have tested $17.84 this week on strong U.S. domestic basis and next week warm and dry weather, said Steve Freed of ADM Investo…

Soybeans

“Soybeans were the hardest hit out of the grain complex today, as traders still grapple with Friday’s bearish CPI data,” Total Farm Marketing …

Soybeans

“There were no new Chinese soybean sales announced yesterday, but demand for U.S. soybeans are on the rise and should keep futures supported,”…

Soybeans

“There is talk that Biden may lift import tariffs against China,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Chinese Ag futures overnight showed Sept beans d…

Soybeans

Soybean future markets are trading higher this morning “along with its stronger meal and soy oil markets” as tight stocks and demand are suppo…

Soybeans

“The soybean complex finished out the day with soybean and soybean oil lower, meal bounced higher by a bit,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, sa…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News