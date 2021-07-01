“Soybeans weaker across the board with the strong move higher yesterday but the outlook remains optimistic for the soybean crop,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Drought conditions keep their grip across a lot of the midwest, some areas saw minor improvements, but with the heat coming moisture will be used up quickly.”
“Soybeans ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Overnight trade started lower after XI speech to west not to intervene into China policy and intent to unify Taiwan. Soybean rallied on a dry US Midwest GFS weather forecast. US 2021 soybean acres are now estimated near 87.6 (mln acres).”