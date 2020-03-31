Analysts say there could be acres moving from corn to soybeans in reaction to price changes. “Some feel there could be a 1 mln acres switch from corn to soybeans due to recent drop in corn prices,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA estimated US March 1 soybean stocks at 2,250 mil bu vs 2,241 expected and 2,727 last year.”
“Soybeans finished the day in mostly higher trade as optimism for increased demand for US goods continues to swirl around the market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The USDA pegged the 2020 US below what the trade was expecting but pegged the March 1 stocks well above trade expectations.”