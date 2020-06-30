"The report numbers were neutral for stocks at 1.386 bln bushels, only 5 mln more than the average pre-report estimate,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The acreage number at 83.8 mln was near 1 mln less than the pre-report estimates and just slightly above the March estimate of 83.51 mln. A warmer and drier forecast was viewed as supportive as well.”
“The soybean market opened higher on technical buying,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There was chatter in the market that China may be looking for another round of US soybeans although there was no confirmation to that affect. Prices rallied on USDA’s acreage forecast below what the trade was expecting and the rally in the corn market.”