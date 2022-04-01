Soybean markets faced higher than expected acreage numbers in the latest report.
“Soybean and soymeal futures are lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher than expected USDA estimate of U.S. 2022 soybean acres continues to offer resistance. Dalian soymeal was down 6% on the U.S. acreage news and steepest daily drop in 10 years.”
“Paraguay is forecast to see heavy rains and flooding in early April which would be problematic for corn and soybean harvest,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “A private firm estimates Brazil’s 2021/22 soybean crop at 122.06 MMT, with exports at 76 MMT. Producers in Argentina are warning that a diesel shortage in South America could slow harvest.”