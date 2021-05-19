Old crop prices are still the weakest soybean contracts “for the second day,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. “The July/August soybean spread has declined 27 ¼ cents in the last week to a low of 47 ¼ cent inverse last night,” Warren said.
“Around the globe, dryness in Argentina favors harvest,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Soil moisture in the southern U.S. Midwest is adequate to surplus but northern areas are in need of moisture. Periods of showers are forecast to move through the region over the next week, along with above normal temperatures, benefiting developing soybeans.”