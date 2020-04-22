Improved demand expectations and oil strength helped soybeans move higher Wednesday.
“The soybean market traded slightly higher on hopes for improved demand and spillover strength in the crude oil market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “… Firmer bids have been noted at some Iowa processing plants and some river locations.”
Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said one China ag group suggesting China may soon buy 10 mmt of U.S. soybeans and 1 mmt cotton may be supportive. But the fact Brazil is an active seller of soybeans with the real record low may be offering resistance, along with a favorable U.S. Midwest two-week weather forecast.”