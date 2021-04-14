The strong demand also helped push soybeans higher on Wednesday. “Soybean futures also got in on the demand driven rally, breaking out of their down trend but still in the middle of the range we’ve traded since late February,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Basis is screaming higher in the East for April-June delivery.”
“Soybean traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “SK traded back over 14.00. Some feel there is now a chance SK could test 14.96. SX traded over 12.50. BOK tested last week’s high. Some feel a close over 54.36 could send futures higher. US March NOPA soybean crush is estimated at a new record high. This could add to soyoil stocks.”