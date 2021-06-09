Soybeans are seeing some long liquidation and resistance from the latest USDA report. “Soybeans ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some long liquidation before US weekly export sales and USDA report offered resistance. Drop in US cash basis and Index fund roll also weighed on SN.”
“Census export data showed 1.385 MMT (50.89 mln bu.) of soybeans were shipped in April,” Barchart.com said. “That was a marketing year low, and the slowest for April since 2016. The official accumulated soybean shipments are still comfortably a record 2.12 bln bushels at 93% of USDA’s May forecast. USDA will update their S&D estimates on Thursday."