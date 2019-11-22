"Talk of favorable South America weather and uncertainty over U.S. and China trade talks may have weighed on soybean prices," ADM Investor Services said. The noted that countries other than China are looking at U.S. for demand.
"Long liquidation has stayed the main factor in the soybean market as prices have continued to break through technical support levels," Stewart-Peterson said. They noted that funds in long positions are liquidating, and right now South American weather has given a "general negative sentiment" for the soybean market.