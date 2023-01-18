People are also reading…
The soybean market traded higher overnight but has turned lower this morning. March climbed to levels not seen since last June, said Ami Heesch of CHS Trading. She said she expects a “weaker tone this morning” after recent strength.
What happens as far as rain in February could make or break production in Argentina, The Hightower Report said today. “Dry conditions in Argentina continue be the main story. There is some rain in the forecast over the coming week that is expected to be below normal but a bit better than what has been seen recently,” The Hightower Report said.