 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Chinese soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, confounding expectations for sustained growth from the top global buyer and denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop, according to a newswire story.

A collapse in hog sector profitability and a sharp rise in wheat feed use are crimping demand in China, where imports this year may now be less than 100 million tons, compared with a recent U.S. forecast of 102 million tons, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans are trading 1 to 5 cents lower this morning. They posted a nice bounce on Turnaround Tuesday, with futures up 15 to 17 cents in the f…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Soybeans, meal and oil were all up overnight, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. August beans traded up to a one-month high of 14.8…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans were stronger throughout the day but finished roughly 15 cents off the highs, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Soybean crushers “continue to be buyers at elevated margins,” ADM Investor Services said. “Funds continue to be concerned about a lack of Chin…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean pressure is due to the weather forecasts coming in, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said, combined with “very light volume trade.”

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“A better chance of rain in the extended forecasts for a portion of the Upper Midwest and Canada pressured the soybean futures,” Bryant Sander…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News