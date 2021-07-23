Chinese soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, confounding expectations for sustained growth from the top global buyer and denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop, according to a newswire story.
A collapse in hog sector profitability and a sharp rise in wheat feed use are crimping demand in China, where imports this year may now be less than 100 million tons, compared with a recent U.S. forecast of 102 million tons, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.