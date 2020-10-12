“Soybeans trade sharply lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Some feel uncertainty over South America weather and record US Oct-Jan soybean exports could keep SX in a 10.10-10.80 range. US 2020/21 soybean supply and demand has tightened to the point South America and US will need good crop to satisfy demand.”
“Soybean prices stepped back on lack of fund buying after a heavy harvest weekend and decent farmer selling,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices appeared to be victims of profit taking. There was some disappointment that there were no sales flashes announced this morning with the USDA on holiday. Prices drew additional pressure from weakness in energy markets.”