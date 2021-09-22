 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Yesterday marked the first weekly close below the 200-day Moving Average, which is a “warning shot across the bow” of technical traders for more potential weakness, Total Farm Marketing said today.

China’s markets re-opened after their Mid-Autumn Festival, and their nearby Dalian soybean futures were 33 ¼ cents lower last night. However, in the U.S., November soybeans rebounded above their 200-day moving average yesterday and are seeing continued support above that level this morning, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.

