“Weekly export sales data showed 155,292 MT of old-crop bean sales for the week that ended March 30,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was down 56% from the week prior and was just 28% of the same week last year. … Accumulated old-crop commitments were shown at 49.92 MMT or 1.834 bbu as of March 30. That is 91% of the March WASDE forecast for the year.”
“Reports from Brazil show that basis levels there are under pressure due to the large crop being harvested now,” Jack Scoville, of Price Futures Group, said. “The basis might get higher later in the marketing period as total South American production is probably about the same as last year.”