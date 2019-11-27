"Trade uncertainty, benevotions for South America and general 'holiday chop' have all contributed to a general malaise in the bean market," William Moore of the Price Futures Group said. He noted that the markets need a caalyst from either trade deals or a downturn in South American weather to help turn things around.
The hopes of a trade deal have traders thinking China may agree to buy $40-50 bln dollars of U.S. ag goods, ADM Investor Services said. "This could helpl slow the trend of lower U.S. exports due to higher and cheaper South America supplies," they said.