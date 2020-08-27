The soybean market is trading higher this morning hitting a seven month high due to continued support from Chinese demand. “Strength in the market also stems partially from dryness concerns across the US Midwest,” said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.
Weekly export sales for the current marketing year were reported at 50,500 tonnes falling into the lower range of estimates between compared to estimates of 0-200,000 tonnes, Murphy said.
At the same time, the technical action is positive but the market is getting a bit overbought, and the outlook for another record crop from Brazil is seen as a limiting force, The Hightower Report aid this morning.