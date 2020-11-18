South Korea’s Agro -Fisheries looks to purchase 75k metric tons of non-GMO soybeans for January-June of 2022, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Soybean export sales in the coming weeks should drop off as part of the normal seasonal transition of the market to Brazil, according to Allendale. The effects of this week’s transition, to the US now $17 per tonne over Brazil, will result in a setback. Bulls argue USDA still needs to account for the significant sales already made.
Argentina domestic soybean prices are at six-month highs, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.