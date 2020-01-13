There were a variety of factors working against soybean markets Monday, including the lack of supportive news in the recent USDA report and the weather in Brazil. "Lack of bullish USDA news offered resistance,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Good weekend rains in Brazil also offered resistance.”
“Soybeans traded lower today, with March closing just below its 20-day moving average of $9.43,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weakness in soybeans could be attributed to a falling Brazilian Real, which traded to its weakest point in a month. Additional pressure stems from South American weather that is favorable for their growing crop.”