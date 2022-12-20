The oilseed complex is expected to remain strong, in line with its seasonal tendency, and supported by a historically strong cash basis, Patti Ulrich of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Dry conditions and above normal temperatures will prevail across Argentina early this week, said the ADM Investors research team this morning. A cold front will lift through the area late this week, providing some beneficial rainfall to the area which will help the developing corn and soybeans, the team said.
Market attention will remain focused on international buyer demand and South American weather, said CIH in its December Soybean Margin Watch.