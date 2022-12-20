 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

The oilseed complex is expected to remain strong, in line with its seasonal tendency, and supported by a historically strong cash basis, Patti Ulrich of CHS Hedging said this morning.

People are also reading…

Dry conditions and above normal temperatures will prevail across Argentina early this week, said the ADM Investors research team this morning. A cold front will lift through the area late this week, providing some beneficial rainfall to the area which will help the developing corn and soybeans, the team said.

Market attention will remain focused on international buyer demand and South American weather, said CIH in its December Soybean Margin Watch.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Similar to corn markets, volume is slowing down in soy markets as well, CHS Hedging said. “The Rosaria Grains Exchange estimated Argentina’s s…

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of needed rains across the dry areas of Argentina and concern abo…

Soybeans

Analysts have some demand optimism for soybeans. “The soybean market was firmer from demand optimism over the next 30-60 days, until the Brazi…

Soybeans

“Soybeans and soymeal ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soyoil, corn and wheat ended higher. Soybeans saw some pro…

Soybeans

U.S .soybean export premium is firmer today. China bought 40 soybean cargoes last week, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.

Soybeans

Even though soy exports were down last week, “soybeans are trading higher this morning, aided by strength in its product,” Jim Warren of CHS H…

Soybeans

“Soybean meal continued its impressive rally, trading to its highest since April,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “January futures co…

Soybeans

Soybeans are finding “decent demand,” CHS Hedging said, and bouts of fund buying have helped the market rebound. “The rally in the soyoil mark…

Soybeans

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said soybean planting in Argentina is 51% complete with the crop rated 19% good to excellent, according to Tot…

Soybeans

Soybeans futures are lower on concern about future China soybean imports demand, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News