No trade deal continues to be the thorn in the side of the soybean market, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Favorable weather conditions in SA this week provided additional pressure on the soybean market.”
“With South American forecasts being relatively favorable, it’s difficult for the bean market to gain traction and potentially dealing with another South American supply,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The soybean market was also being supported by a more improved tone between U.S./Chinese trade negotiations that a limited agreement could be reached in the near term, but with the on-again-off-again mentality of the newswire, the market is going to truly be in a show-me-first mentality.”