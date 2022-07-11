 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

Soybeans rose higher overnight and remain up this morning to start the week. “Uncertain weather could send November beans closer to $15”, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

With a hot and dry forecast for the Midwest for the next two weeks, the soybean crop could be showing stress going into the key reproductive period during early August, The Hightower Report said today.

Tuesday’s WASDE report is expected to support the soybean balance sheet as production and carryout look smaller than in June given the cut to acres. Old and new crop exports have slowed down lately too so we could see demand figures adjusted, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning.

