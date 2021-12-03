 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

There remain reports of drier weather for South Brazil and Argentina surfacing; that could help support the soybean complex after the recent selloff, but further north, most areas in Brazil are getting sustainable moisture, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Soybean crush plant bids were mostly steady on the close yesterday, few adjustments in a Minnesota and Indiana plant, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. CIF bids were stronger yesterday and has been all week as we see more export business for beans get put on the books.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The USDA will release the October crush report with soybeans expected at an average estimate of 195.3 million bushels, according to Bloomberg.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market got a pretty good run to the upside mid-session on talk of a port strike in Argentina and increased Chinese demand for U.S.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans saw an increase of 68.5 mln bushels, but October Brazilian sales are higher than last year, Total Farm Marketing said. “On the Nov. 9…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets took a hit on the COVID variant news as soybean oil dropped 3% lower, CHS Hedging said. Brazil’s soybean crop is being estimat…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean meal from Brazil is at a $50 per ton discount to the U.S. The USDA lowered its estimate of U.S. soybean export value 12% from its Augu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Big crop ideas and strong planting progress in Brazil have soybean markets on the defensive ahead of this morning’s weekly export sales report…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Nick Pauman of CHS Hedging reported a “stronger overall complex” this morning as the products seem to keep supporting the soybean futures. His…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“The soybean market got thumped on sharp losses in the crude oil market and related oil markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Soybean harvest is nearly complete in the U.S., but a fall in vegetable oil prices hurt the November contract today, Total Farm Marketing said…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market rebounded from a three-week low on renewed buying interest from China and a lot of bargain buying, according to CHS Hedging…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News