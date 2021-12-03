There remain reports of drier weather for South Brazil and Argentina surfacing; that could help support the soybean complex after the recent selloff, but further north, most areas in Brazil are getting sustainable moisture, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Soybean crush plant bids were mostly steady on the close yesterday, few adjustments in a Minnesota and Indiana plant, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. CIF bids were stronger yesterday and has been all week as we see more export business for beans get put on the books.