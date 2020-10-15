Economists at the University of Illinois put out a note yesterday that said, “Current economic conditions would suggest a shift from corn to soybeans (for the 2021 growing season),” Joe Barker of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Barker’s outlook for today is for prices to be 6 to 10 cents lower based on a wetter forecast for Brazil.
“Beans are 6 to 9 cents lower this morning after Argentine authorities, as expected, required the striking oilseed workers union to go back to work while negotiations continue,” Brugler Marketing said this morning.
However, the longer-term fundamentals for the soybean market “are clearly positive” as there is the potential for lower than expected production, but more importantly it appears that the USDA will need to adjust exports higher due to the strong buying from China, The Hightower Report said this morning.