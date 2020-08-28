Beans have turned into a runaway freight train on weather concerns, massive fund buying and the hope that China continues to be a large-scale buyer into the fall, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Prices hit the ‘19 and ‘20 highs Thursday, so it will be interesting to see if there is enough news and a lack of hedging or profit taking to push beans to new 2 ½-year highs.
Recent hot and dry weather across a majority of the Corn Belt has stressed soybean growth. Next week forecasts are expecting heavy rainfall across the northern Delta and far southern Midwest which will help aid in the late stages of soybean growth, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.