Soybeans

Concern about China closing soybean crushing plants is causing uncertainty in the soybean market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Also concern in China over a shortage of coal and natural gas, leading to rolling blackouts – possibly slowing their economy,” they said.

Analysts aren’t expecting lower stocks in Thursday’s USDA report, as gulf export progress is “lower than we would like to see,” Allendale said. “On the charts, the general downtrend remains in place. Today’s failure to hold higher prices shows both the short and medium term downtrend are in place.”

