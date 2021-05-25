“Soybean futures started out on a strong foot, at one point indicating that a corrective move to the downside was complete,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “That all changed rather quickly as front month July futures probed as low as $14.99. Given the difference in price ranges compared to corn, the market appears to be bracing for the increased acres to favor corn.”
Traders are watching news from South American and in US planting progress. “Argentina is setting new COVID cases records daily,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Veg oil markets supported a.m. prices. US soybean plantings at 75% - 41% emergence. Brazil soybeans remains 1.00 per bushel cheaper than US. US processors have relaxed basis on July as needs are met.”