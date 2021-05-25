 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

  • Updated

“Soybean futures started out on a strong foot, at one point indicating that a corrective move to the downside was complete,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “That all changed rather quickly as front month July futures probed as low as $14.99. Given the difference in price ranges compared to corn, the market appears to be bracing for the increased acres to favor corn.”

Traders are watching news from South American and in US planting progress. “Argentina is setting new COVID cases records daily,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Veg oil markets supported a.m. prices. US soybean plantings at 75% - 41% emergence. Brazil soybeans remains 1.00 per bushel cheaper than US. US processors have relaxed basis on July as needs are met.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Soybean export sales were fairly low last week, and the market is struggling to move higher right now. Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The strong reversal in soybeans “may drag the complex down,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Widely scattered but light rainfall has been register…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended mixed with new crop gaining on old,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weekly US soybean export remain slow. The…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Weakness in world vegetable oils the past couple of days is limiting the rebound that soybeans are seeing after yesterday’s price drop,” Jim …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean futures had “uneven trade,” despite being firm overnight, Total Farm Marketing said. With soybean oil stabilizing “This could be a bel…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “For the week, nearby soybean futures ranged from 15.12 to 16.04. Favo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean prices are moving downward this morning, as most estimate U.S. soybean plantings near 80% complete versus the 54% average, Total Farm …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Old crop prices are still the weakest soybean contracts “for the second day,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. “The July/August soybean spread …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

“Nearby soybean managed small gains,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “SX traded lower but ended at the midpoint of the daily r…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News