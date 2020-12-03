Brazilian weather is impacting soybean prices right now, while dry weather looks to “dominate” Argentinian growing regions, Total Farm Marketing said. Prices are currently finding support at the 20-day moving averages.
Trends are moving from bearish to neutral in soybeans, Blue Line Futures said. While soybean futures have been firm in the early morning trade on Thursday, “we are taking that with a grain of salt due to the low-volume trade.”
Soybean exports came in at 406,700 tonnes, just above the low range of estimates.