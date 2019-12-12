Prices were more of a “follower” today, Stewart-Peterson said, despite the U.S./China news. “While it can be argued that dryer weather in Argentina is a growing factor, we would have to argue that overall South American conditions are adequate and this will likely pencil out to record production,” they said.
While soybeans were able to see some moderate gains throughout the day, “the big winner of the day was bean oil, however, as it drove sharply higher and reached its highest price level since June of 2018,” ADM Investor Services said.