People are also reading…
Soybean markets are finishing near their highs on a strong start to the week. November’s contract filled the chart gap made on Thursday, finishing 1 ¼ cents higher for the week, CHS Hedging said.
“Today’s big supporting factor was tied to China’s Ministry of Finance announcing a potential 220-billion-dollar stimulus meant to kick start the economy,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The additional bullish factor comes from August’s weather forecast in the U.S. which is expected to be hotter and drier than normal.”