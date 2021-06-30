 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

“Massive moves in soybean futures today but not they were not able to reach limit moves,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The lower than anticipated acreage number of 87.555 (mln) was a surprise to just about everyone. It wasn’t too surpassing to see the low soybean stocks number and sets up the industry for tight stocks for a while.”

“Soybeans traded sharply higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US 87.6 2021 mln soybean acres suggest a 2021/22 carryout range from 70 mln bu. (50 yield) to 148 (51 yield). Demand would be 4,419 mln bu. vs 4,420 this year. Some feel 2020/21 soybean demand could be 20-30 mln bu. higher and 2021/22 could also be 20-30 mln bu. higher.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

With concerns about African Swine Fever in China continuing, John Payne of Daniels Trading said the major concern in the U.S. is how that will…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans traded back over Fridays high,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Since the high, soybean open interest dropped from …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Tighter soybean stocks are expected in today’s report, Total Farm Marketing said. Estimates are for around 787 mln bushels, which would be dow…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Slowdown in domestic soybean demand could indicate adequate supplies have been secured by processors, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

"Subsoil moisture remains low throughout the western Midwest and most of the Plains," Total Farm Marketing said, but rainfall in key growing a…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News