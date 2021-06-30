“Massive moves in soybean futures today but not they were not able to reach limit moves,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The lower than anticipated acreage number of 87.555 (mln) was a surprise to just about everyone. It wasn’t too surpassing to see the low soybean stocks number and sets up the industry for tight stocks for a while.”
“Soybeans traded sharply higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US 87.6 2021 mln soybean acres suggest a 2021/22 carryout range from 70 mln bu. (50 yield) to 148 (51 yield). Demand would be 4,419 mln bu. vs 4,420 this year. Some feel 2020/21 soybean demand could be 20-30 mln bu. higher and 2021/22 could also be 20-30 mln bu. higher.”