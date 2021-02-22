A drier southern Brazil this week could boost harvest, according to The Hightower Report. The market seems poised for a resumption of the uptrend but a lack of new import news from China plus ideas that South America yields are improving have helped to hold old crop soybeans in a consolidation.
Traders will hone in on potential exports to China this week following a week-long Lunar New Year holiday that ended late last week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The market has been sideways in the last few weeks but continues to remain in a weekly uptrend that dates back to August.