 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

A drier southern Brazil this week could boost harvest, according to The Hightower Report. The market seems poised for a resumption of the uptrend but a lack of new import news from China plus ideas that South America yields are improving have helped to hold old crop soybeans in a consolidation.

Traders will hone in on potential exports to China this week following a week-long Lunar New Year holiday that ended late last week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The market has been sideways in the last few weeks but continues to remain in a weekly uptrend that dates back to August.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market traded higher on delays in the Brazilian soybean harvest and a strong crush pace, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

NOPA crush numbers will be released today with expectations for the “biggest January crush on record,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. Gue…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The United States may turn to imported soybeans this year to supplement tight domestic supplies, but large planting this spring by U.S. farmer…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market finished the day mixed, with the front months experiencing pressure from a lack of fresh supportive news and the strength o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said much of the trade is focused on money flow and South America, which is behind pace in their harvest. “R…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

The soybean market should be choppier today “as charts consolidate,” CHS Hedging said. “We have much to go through yet in 2021 with a very tig…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

U.S. soybean processors recorded their second-largest monthly crush on record in January, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. It was th…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News