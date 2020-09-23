Favorable harvest weather will likely have a bigger impact on the soybean market than on corn, according to Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “Most farmers are probably of the mindset that they’ll sell soybeans out of the field because of high prices and little to no carry in the market. There’s no incentive to store these beans,” he said.
The market continues to have wide trading ranges this week as it deals with the uncertainty of how much will China buy and how will logistics perform in moving all those soybeans, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.