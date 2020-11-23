“Soybean traded higher. Talk of persistent South America dry weather offered support,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “MG Brazil Sep 1- Nov 30 rainfall is the lowest in 40 years. Fact funds are long soybean suggest the market is vulnerable for setbacks if there is a change in South America weather.”
“The soybeans opened higher and held much of their strength throughout the session,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices came off their highs from retreating oil and meal values. Concerns remain for Brazil and Argentina because of extended periods of dryness. Hope that China will continue to purchase US goods, as they continue to rebuild their hog industry.”