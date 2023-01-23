People are also reading…
“The soybean market traded lower on beneficial rains across Argentina,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure for a bout of technical selling. While the crop may not grow significantly form here, there are thoughts it should provide relief form further damage and potential losses to the crop.”
“This morning’s export inspections at 66 mln bu. were above expectations while last week’s figures were revised up by just over 4 mln bu.,” Mark Soderberg, with CHS Hedging, said. “YTD inspections are down 3% from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of down 8%. AgRural lowered their Brazilian bean production forecast by .7 mmt to 152.9 mmt, in line with the USDA.”