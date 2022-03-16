 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

A COVID surge in China mixed with rising bird flu cases challenge the demand optimism and have protein prices looking expensive, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. On top of that, the world’s largest soy exporter Argentina has reportedly halted registration of export sales in soy oil and meal, a highly criticized move as the country nears its harvest period.

Brazil’s safrinha crop is 94% planted in very good soil conditions and is well ahead of the five-year average, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The dry northern Brazil weather has helped their bean harvest move to 94%, which means the world pipeline is well supplied with beans but only for the next month as the diminished yield will show up quickly.

