“May beans settled down 5 ¼ and dipped just below Thursday’s low, while new crop futures were flat,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “May board crush was down 2 cents/bu to 104.8. WASDE soybean estimates: U.S. ending stocks 198 mln bushels, World ending stocks 98.56 MMT, Brazil 153.67 MMT and Argentina 29.30 MMT.”
“Argentina’s preferred currency or ‘soy dollar’ program went into effect this past Saturday,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. This program is expected to continue until May 24th where farmers will receive 300 pesos per dollar, well above the current market rate of 210.”