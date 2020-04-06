Traders were watching the impact of global news on exports. “South American weather suggests a small downgrade to the crop and could be reflected on this week’s USDA report due for release on Thursday,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The big picture perspective suggests, however, that beans are a good value, and if China steps up to buy, the big picture could look friendly.”
“Soybean prices opened lower on poor demand,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices turned higher midday from concerns of dryness in Brail and Argentina that has led to some downward revisions to the soybean crop. There are ideas that Brazil’s soybean crop could be reduced to 122.0 mmt versus the current USDA estimate of 126.0 mmt.”