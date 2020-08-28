“Soybean traded higher with Nov trading over 9.50,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services said. “Next upside target could be 9.75. Futures have erased most of the US and China trade war losses due to dryness across the west Midwest. Most look next weeks US soybean crop ratings to drop another 3-4%. Good China buying US new crop soybean has also helped futures rally.”
“Soybean prices continued to trade higher on concerns of crop losses this fall from extended periods of heat and lack of moisture,” Ami Heesch, with CHS hedging, said. Soybeans closed 47 ¼ cents higher for the week (some say it was the biggest weekly gain in over a year). The products were mixed.”