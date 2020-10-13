The possibility of more soybean sales to China may have helped soybeans move higher Tuesday. “Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA did not announce new US soybean sales especially to China. Still there were rumors that China was in today buying a few US soybean cargoes.”
“The soybean market traded higher on ongoing demand and dryness in South America as they begin their planting season for beans,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Argentina oilseed workers look to go on strike, citing wages as a primary issue. Country movement slowed after yesterday’s fallout.”