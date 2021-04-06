Analysts are watching to see what export adjustments the USDA makes in Friday’s report. “Soybean oil continues to push soybean futures higher,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Trade expects USDA to raise US exports in Friday’s report. Brazil soy prices still 84 cents cheaper than US. Argentina expected heavy rains, create harvest delays.”
“The average trade estimate for U.S. ending stocks on Friday’s WASDE report is 118 mln bushels, down from 120 mln bushels on the March report,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Agroconsult, a Brazilian consulting agency, predicts that Brazil’s soybean crop for 2020/2021 will be 137.1 mln tonnes, which is a record crop.”