March soybeans are lower with weakness across the complex, although nearby soybean spreads are slightly stronger. Meanwhile, there are rumors that China bought Brazil beans and multiple soyoil cargos this week. “South America is likely continuing to lead the selling pressure this week,” said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
The U.S. crushing industry will have some new capacity available in the new soybean crop year. There are a few new plants expected to come online, and a couple more are expanding capacity. With U.S. planting decisions fast approaching, the question is whether there be enough soybeans available to meet the new capacity, The Hightower Report said this morning.