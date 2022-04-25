 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

Soybean markets were down double-digits today as soy meal and soy oil fell. A slowing Chinese economy is pressuring markets, CHS Hedging said, but the USDA announced new sales to China for 19.6 mln bushels of old and new crop beans.

Continued talk of shutdowns in China are causing demand concerns, Total Farm Marketing said. “Indonesia announced they will allow some palm oil exports which caused soybean oil to back off from the highs,” they said.

This week’s crop progress report showed soybeans at 3% planted, versus the average of 5%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Soybeans had solid gains on the day despite it being a slow news day, according to CHS Hedging. May and July soybean oil made new contract highs.

Soybeans

Soybeans and soy oil look to remain on trends higher with crush and export support, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

Concerns about lower China economic factors and a possible drop in commodity imports offers resistance to the soybean complex this week, said …

Soybeans

Despite other sharp losses to end the week, world vegetable oil prices made new all-time highs as Indonesia bans palm oil exports. World food …

Soybeans

Nearly one-third of China’s population is on lockdown, ADM Investor Services said, which could lower their imported commodities. “Still, there…

Soybeans

The soy complex moved higher on reduced production from South America and increasing concerns in the US about the cold and wet Midwest weather…

Soybeans

Soybeans closed at their highest settlements for contracts today but are still a little below contract highs, according to CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

The trade is waiting to see if China buys US beans August forward, where we are the most competitive, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

“There is a hint of caution in the markets going into today’s trade due to China COVID lockdowns that could slow their economy and commodity i…

Soybeans

Soybean markets are finding many “moving parts” in the equation, but William Moore of Price Futures group said the market is just $1.50 off th…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News