Soybean markets were down double-digits today as soy meal and soy oil fell. A slowing Chinese economy is pressuring markets, CHS Hedging said, but the USDA announced new sales to China for 19.6 mln bushels of old and new crop beans.
Continued talk of shutdowns in China are causing demand concerns, Total Farm Marketing said. “Indonesia announced they will allow some palm oil exports which caused soybean oil to back off from the highs,” they said.
This week’s crop progress report showed soybeans at 3% planted, versus the average of 5%.