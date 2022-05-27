July soybeans now hold a 72-cent premium over August showing the willingness of buyers to pay up to own beans now, despite crush margins beginning to narrow, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Traders are concerned about less Chinese demand for Soy products due to the lockdowns there, Soybean Oil not going to restaurants as quickly as in the past due to Covid lockdowns and lower meal demand as less meat is being produced for the same reason., according to Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group.